Revelers upset at Bahamasair cancellation

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

REVELERS looking forward to Trinidad and Tobago’s annual carnival festivities were shocked and disappointed on Wednesday to learn that Bahamasair has cancelled its flights between New Providence and Port of Spain.

In a press statement yesterday, Bahamasair attributed the decision to low ticket sales, which failed to meet the minimum requirements to sustain the route. The airline also acknowledged that the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago, effective December 30, 2024, due to escalating gang-related violence, likely impacted travellers’ confidence and demand.

“As the national flag carrier with domestic, regional and international routes, Bahamasair has a history of offering seasonal flights to various destinations to support events and festivals,” Bahamasair said.

“While this particular service will not proceed as planned, the airline remains committed to evaluating and potentially reinstating the Nassau to Port of Spain route for future Carnival seasons, depending on market demand and the country’s stability.”

The flights, which were scheduled to operate from February 27 to March 5, 2025, would have catered to the high demand surrounding the Carnival celebrations. Passengers who purchased tickets for the cancelled flights will receive full refunds, and the airline’s customer service team is contacting affected customers.

Some social media users criticised the airline’s “abrupt” cancellation of the flights, calling on Bahamasair to revisit its decision, especially given the heightened cost of alternative flights.

“The airline apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding of its valued customers,” Bahamasair said.