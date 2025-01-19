Violence interrupter programmer 'has not progressed as intended'

By KEILE CAMPBELL

THE government’s violence interrupter programme, initially announced in 2022 as a community-based intervention to address rising violence, remains unimplemented, raising questions about the roles of people initially associated with it.

Carlos Reid, a consultant to the Ministry of National Security, said yesterday that while some groundwork has been laid, the programme has not progressed as intended.

“We have been doing some work, but the level that we want it to be at has not been rolled out as yet,” he said.

The initiative was touted as a way to engage trusted community leaders to mediate disputes before they escalate into violence.

The controversy surrounding the programme arose after conflicting statements emerged about the roles of Mr Reid and Rodney Moncur, both of whom were initially linked to the project.

In April 2022, Office of the Prime Minister communications director Latrae Rahming announced that Mr Moncur’s appointment as a violence interrupter was part of a broader strategy to use community leaders in tackling crime. He said Mr Moncur’s understanding of inner-city dynamics brought value to the effort.

However, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe later contradicted this, stating that neither Mr Reid nor Mr Moncur was hired as violence interrupters.

Mr Munroe said in February 2024 that Mr Reid’s role focused on initiatives such as Shock Treatment and Peace on the Streets, while Mr Moncur’s contract involved community outreach, including an entrepreneurship programme.

“Violence interrupter is a term of art,” Mr Munroe said, explaining that hiring someone under this designation would expose them and make them a target. He added that violence interrupters, as defined by the National Gang Centre, are often former gang members with unique access to active gang networks.

Despite these reassurances, the mixed messaging has drawn criticism.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis questioned the rationale behind Mr Moncur’s appointment, asking in Parliament: “What is his expertise? How much is he being paid, and is he receiving other benefits?”

Mr Reid previously acknowledged submitting a proposal for the violence interrupter programme and expressed hope for its eventual implementation.

“I’m hoping that in the very, very near future, the prime minister will roll that programme out because I believe it could go a long way in helping us influence the persons in these particular areas that need to be influenced and interrupt some of these situations before they can happen,” he said.

When pressed on the programme’s delay, Mr Reid declined to comment on the reasons but emphasised the importance of addressing violence systemically, with collective responsibility at the forefront.