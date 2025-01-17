Woman killed and man injured in shooting incident in Nassau Village

A WOMAN was killed and a man was injured after a shooting on Wednesday.

Police said ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire off Alexandria Avenue in Nassau Village shortly before 6.30pm. Responding officers found two victims, a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, with gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were travelling west on Catherine Street in a grey Japanese-model car when a black Korean-model jeep travelling east stopped behind them. Two armed men exited the jeep and opened fire towards the car. The driver tried to escape by turning west onto Alexandria Boulevard but crashed and overturned. A third gunmen then fired additional shots before all three suspects fled in the jeep, which was later found abandoned and recovered on a dirt road off Charles Saunders Highway.