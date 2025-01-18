JJ Percentie seeks third term in Harbour Island local gov't

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

JOSEPH-JOHN Percentie is seeking re-election to continue his work on the island community of Harbour Island for a third term.

Mr Percentie, 39, has strong ties to the island, with both his parents hailing from Harbour Island. After attending schools in New Providence and Canada, he returned to the island in 2012 and has been involved in local government ever since.

"I’m a businessman, but I’m very much a family person as well," Mr Percentie said. "We have a big family here, and that’s a big part of who I am. I’m definitely very adventurous, and I love creating something new, being a pioneer is very important for me."

Mr Percentie, known locally as "Jay Jay," has served two terms in local government, first as Deputy Chief Councillor and later overseeing portfolios such as tourism, foreign affairs, and investments. He is now seeking a third term to address the evolving challenges of the island.

Mr Percentie’s campaign theme, "For Harbour Island, With Harbour Island," reflects his focus on inclusivity and community unity.

"You know how Harbour Island attracts people from all walks of life, but at our core, we all want the same thing—to feel safe, to be heard, to be valued, and to thrive in the ever-changing Bahamas - Its a global landscape that we have here," Mr Percentie said. "I plan to be uniting residents, you know, around common goals and challenges. I plan to foster unity by listening to all voices, promoting programs that bring people together, and leading initiatives that serve the entire community, not just specific groups."

One key issue Mr Percentie aims to address is the lack of awareness about local government responsibilities among residents.

"Many residents aren’t aware of how local government can directly serve them, and if I’m re-elected, I aim to address these by fostering communication and ensuring residents are informed, engaged, and aware of the decisions that impact their everyday lives."

Transparency and accountability are also central to his platform, he said.

Mr Percentie plans to modernise communication methods through social media, town hall meetings, and newsletters to keep the community informed.

"Transparency and accountability require more than just traditional methods of recording the minutes," he said. "I like to modernise this a little bit by communications through session offices, social media, and letters and town hall meetings. People have to come out, and one of the things that I’ve learned is that it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it."

As the island continues to urbanise, Mr Percentie has emphasised the need for a comprehensive master plan to manage growth.

"We need more funds to manage the fact that Harbour Island is evolving," he said. "The island is evolving, but addressing this requires practical solutions, such as improving the waste management systems, advocating for better control, and working with relevant authorities and the central government to maintain our infrastructure."

Mr Percentie also prioritises sustainable economic growth, with a focus on financial literacy, supporting small businesses, and fostering public-private partnerships. He aims to ensure all islanders benefit from economic development while preserving community values.

"My vision for sustainable economic growth means ensuring that every islander has a stake and ownership in our success, not just for a few," Mr Percentie said. "It is about a balance, balancing this economic development while preserving the island’s strong community values."

In his bid for re-election, Mr Percentie aims to leave a legacy of empowerment and self-reliance for the community. He focuses on collaboration and creating a foundation for future leaders.

"I don’t think Harbour Island is a charity place. I think we’re an empowerment type of country," he said. "My goal is to foster a community that values collaboration, public-private partnerships, and work together for solutions, rather than looking outward for help."

Mr Percentie aims to improve the environment by ensuring regular waste management and holding contractors accountable, which will enhance the quality of life and support tourism. Additionally, he plans to create more opportunities, particularly for young men, by offering programs that focus on financial literacy and personal development.