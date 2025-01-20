Fire ravages the Bay Restaurant

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A FIRE yesterday ravaged the Bay Restaurant and Lounge, a popular nightlife spot on Arawak Cay.

The fire, which started after 3am, was fully controlled by fire services around 9am, but not before nearly destroying the space.

The owner, who requested anonymity, said he did not know what caused the fire.

“We will come back bigger and better,” he said. “I closed up at 3am last night and everything was fine until I woke up to that early in the morning.”

The Bay, which had been at its current location for two years, following its renovation, was previously known as Junkanoo Village.

The fire occurred just hours before the restaurant’s popular Sunday brunch, a fan favourite that typically draws large crowds.

“I’m pretty shocked that we can’t operate today because today is my biggest day,” the owner shared. “We usually do a brunch event on Sunday. That’s our biggest day of the week.”

The owner received a call at 6.40am from a friend who had learned about the fire through contact among the firefighters.

In addition to messages of support, many patrons have taken to social media, sharing memories of their time at The Bay and expressing their sadness over the loss of the venue.

“I already had hundreds, almost thousands of messages and calls with people just encouraging me and people volunteering to help,” the owner said. “People really love the spot; a lot of people really enjoyed it here. They don’t go nowhere but The Bay.”

While the owner is still processing the situation, he remains optimistic about the future.

“It hasn’t really kicked in yet, but how people keep calling me, it makes me feel like it real, but when people don’t call me or say anything then I feel okay. But I don’t think it kicked in it, but I still feel like it isn’t real,” he said. “So far I feel encouraged, I have a lot of support, I been getting a lot of calls. Trust in God, and I feel like with my team and the support, we will get back on our feet.”

The fire caused significant damage, and the owner estimates thousands of dollars in losses.

“I have a next business to sustain me,” he said. “I don’t think all is lost, but it’s a major setback, but I will call it a minor setback for a major comeback.”

The Bay’s 32 employees are also rallying around the owner, and plans for the future are already in the works.