Govt criticised for ‘dragging feet’ on anti violence bill

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

A LOCAL women’s rights activist has criticised the government for “dragging its feet” on the implementation of the Protection Against Violence Bill, accusing officials of using the bill’s passage to appear supportive of women’s rights while failing to do anything substantial.

The bill would establish a commission that is is intended to support victims, liaise with police when victims face insufficient cooperation, and recommend a national strategic plan to combat violence. It would also work with the minister to ensure adequate shelters for victims across the country. However, the commission has yet to be established, and there has been little official communication about its progress.

Prodesta Moore, president and founder of Women United, suspects substantial movement will take place closer to the next general election, too late to benefit some who may need its powers sooner.

She said her organisation has tried to meet with Minister of Social Services Myles Laroda but has been unsuccessful. She said that when civil society tries to engage with the government, it receives no respect or attention.

Additionally, she criticised the fact that discussions on violence are primarily held with the Bahamas Crisis Centre, while other NGOs are excluded. She argued that the government is only interested in hearing from agencies it funds, as those agencies are limited in what they can say compared to independent NGOs.

“If you don’t have the NGOs in the forefront, those ones who are on the ground, in the trenches, grassroot NGOs who know the hurt and the pain, to bring them to the table, you’re going to continue facing the same challenges over and over again,” she said. “No election is going to change that because women are going to be able to see that you are not taking us seriously.”

Ms Moore noted that several women’s groups opposed the passage of the Protection Against Violence Bill 2023, preferring the earlier draft of the Gender-Based Violence Bill, which they considered more comprehensive.

“Nothing has been done for the commission,” she said.

“I don’t know if they’re having private conversations with other government officials, but it’s not coming forward to the public, and that’s a concern for me because this is something supposed to be coming down for the people, and why isn’t the people involved in this entire process.”

At last week’s first National Forum on the Primary Prevention of Violence in The Bahamas, Prime Minister Mr Philip “Brave” Davis acknowledged the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. He highlighted the Protection Against Violence Bill 2023, which aims to safeguard and support victims, particularly women and children. Mr Davis also mentioned the establishment of the Protection Against Violence Commission, which remains unrealised.

Ms Moore said that government officials continue to mention the bill in speeches merely because it sounds good, but she added: “I don’t blame them for putting it in their speech, but we know the truth. Nothing’s happening.”