Man’s life altered as rusty nail leads to amputations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EZEKIEL Miller dreamed of becoming a mechanic and starting a family, but his life changed dramatically when he stepped on a rusty nail at 14, causing a viral infection that led to the amputation of body parts.

Now, the community in Grand Bahama is rallying around him after learning about his story, which was featured on ZNS last week.

“I was walking home through a cut and when I come home I told my mommy I had a rusty nail in the bottom of my foot and I did not know, I did not feel it,” he told The Tribune yesterday. Due to severe swelling, doctors informed him it was too late to save the leg.

“My dream job was going to be a mechanic, and you know, make kids and start a family,” he said, adding that his health struggles prevented him from graduating school.

Currently unemployed and living with his mother, he requires assistance with daily tasks as a double amputee. While he can bathe independently, he still needs help with other activities.

“I do what I could do,” he said.

The 21-year-old lost his first leg at 14 and his second leg at 19. He also lost two fingers in 2024, leaving him with only eight fingers.

Since his story aired, he has received significant support from the community, with over 1,000 shares of the ZNS segment and a pledge from a local businessman to provide him with a weekly allowance.

“Thanks everyone for helping me,” he said, noting he can be reached at 816-6027.