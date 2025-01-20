Police investigating a Baillou Hill Road shooting that left a man hospitalised

POLICE are investigating a shooting on Baillou Hill Road that left an adult male hospitalised on Saturday.

Preliminary reports said the incident occurred after 9pm outside a business near Moonshine Drive. The 31-year-old victim and the suspect were arguing when the confrontation escalated. The victim reportedly drew a knife, while the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his face and lower body and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

In Grand Bahama, police arrested a 56-year-old female visitor from Georgia, US, on Friday after seizing ammunition. Officers, acting on information received, went to Harbour Drive at around 3.15pm. Upon arrival, they arrested the suspect, who was found with a quantity of ammunition.

In Eleuthera, police confiscated a quantity of suspected drugs on Friday and arrested two men. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Cupid’s Cay and found suspected marijuana weighing one pound and five ounces. The two men, aged 69 and 25, are in custody and assisting with the investigation. The street value of the drugs is currently unknown.