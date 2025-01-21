$300m Four Seasons development promises over 200 permanent jobs

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences broke ground yesterday for its $300m luxury development over on Paradise Island, promising to provide roughly 1,000 jobs during construction and 200 permanent jobs after completion.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the project would provide $715 billion over the next 20 years.

“This multi-million dollar development is extra special because it marks the 60th anniversary of the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort here on Paradise Island,” Mr Cooper said.

“This project is a testament to the long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship between the government of the Bahamas and the Ocean Club.”

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the development will feature 67 high-end residences and world-class amenities, including a gym, spa, pools, and beachfront dining venues.

Mr Cooper highlighted the enhanced opportunities the project will bring for Bahamian vendors and small businesses.

“Cabbage Beach, one of our most beloved spots, will remain open to the public during construction,” he said.

“Post-construction will also see an improved public access through a permanent, irrevocable easement agreed with the government of The Bahamas, and further, Bahamian-licensed vendors will be able to set up stalls for authentically Bahamian goods and services, helping small businesses to grow and empowering Bahamian entrepreneurs.”

Mr Cooper emphasised the developers’ commitment to “collaborative and positive vendor relations”, ensuring the project will be a “win-win for all concerned”.

John Conway, General Manager of the Four Seasons Resort and Master of Ceremonies for the groundbreaking event, outlined the project’s commitment to enhancing public access to Cabbage Beach.

“The public will enjoy a new, beautifully landscaped 15-foot-wide beach access path, and vendors will have upgraded, modern stalls available for rent at a monthly cost of $1,” he said.

During the ceremony, environmental commitments were underlined, with Ocean Club officials acknowledging their responsibility for environmental preservation and sustainability. Mr Conway highlighted efforts to restore dunes, remove invasive species, and plant trees native to preserve the natural beauty of Paradise Island.

During the ceremony, Bishop Valentino Williams also prayed for the project’s adherence to sustainable practices, asking for divine guidance to “adhere to strict environmental guidelines”.

Mr Cooper emphasised the cultural focus of the development.

“It will blend luxury with Bahamian art, music, and cuisine. It will be a perfect mix of elegance and heritage,” he said.

Dan Wicks, Head of Hospitality at Access Industries, said: “We want them to experience the art, cuisine, culture, and hospitality that this wonderful place is all about.”

The project also prioritises partnerships with local entrepreneurs to ensure Bahamian culture is authentically represented, creating opportunities to promote local art, cuisine, and craftsmanship.