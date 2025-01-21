Accused of attempt to extort from woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of attempting to extort $1,500 from a woman by threatening to leak sensitive information.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney arraigned 35-year-old Charlton Nottage on a charge of attempted extortion.

He allegedly threatened to release explicit images of a 36-year-old woman to force her to pay him $1,500 on November 15, 2023.

Nottage pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr did not object to bail, noting that Nottage had no prior convictions.

He was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties and warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses.

Nottage’s trial will begin on April 28.