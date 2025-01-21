AG extols retiring Court of Appeal president Isaacs as example of issuing timely decisions

By LEANDRA ROLLE

FOR the second time this month, Attorney General Ryan Pinder has highlighted the importance of judges issuing timely decisions, praising retiring Court of Appeal President Justice Jon Isaacs as an example to follow.

Speaking yesterday at a special sitting in honour of Justice Isaacs at the British Colonial Hotel, Mr Pinder said: “He has never been the subject of public or private criticism that he takes too long to deliver his judgments. This is something to be commended, an example that current judges should emulate.”

Mr Pinder’s comments drew nods of approval and murmurs from the crowd.

They come after he raised similar concerns earlier this month at the opening of the Legal Year 2025, where he urged judges to deliver decisions “more promptly” to prevent “prejudicial” delays for those seeking justice.

“We are still experiencing delays in receiving decisions and judgments that in some instances may be prejudicial to those who are looking for justice,” he said at the time.

Mr Pinder praised Justice Isaacs’ career yesterday, saying: “He had an amicable career and was not shy of giving his direct opinions on a variety of matters.”

He recalled how Justice Isaacs, when Chief Magistrate, voiced strong views on what the new Magistrates’ Court should look like and where it should be located.

“And just last week, we note the pointed and unapologetic comments that he had on capital punishment and the establishment of a high court,” he added, referring to Justice Isaac’s defence of capital punishment and view that the country should reconsider the Privy Council’s position as the final appellate court. “We value these inputs and I am sure that we will not lose them as a result of this transition.”

Justice Isaacs is retiring after more than 40 years of service, having moved from the Attorney General’s Office to Chief Magistrate in 1997, then to the Supreme Court in 2002, and finally to the Court of Appeal in 2014. He was sworn in as Court of Appeal President in July 2024.

In his remarks, he reflected on his achievements, including creating a monthly digest where cases are sent to the Chief Magistrate and Chief Justice for dissemination to all judicial officers.

“I’ve tried my best at all times to be fair and just to all who appear before me,” Justice Isaacs said, crediting his success to family and friends. “Of course, part of me is excited to embark on my new life while another will miss the repertoire in engaging in legal discussions with the justices of the court.”

Justice Milton Evans will succeed him as Court of Appeal President. Justice Evans pledged to maintain the efficiency of the appellate court, which currently has no backlog. He also cautioned against casual adjournments, urging counsel to arrive fully prepared with their submissions.