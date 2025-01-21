Calling young scholars

Exceptional students are invited to apply for the 2025 Nsouli Scholars Programme, a groundbreaking global initiative offering full scholarships to support the education of outstanding individuals at any of Inspired’s renowned schools around the world.

With 118 campuses to choose from, including King’s College School in The Bahamas, the programme provides a unique opportunity to access world-class education at state-of-the-art institutions designed to foster academic and personal growth.

The Nsouli Scholars Programme offers full coverage of day or boarding fees for students starting in September 2025. This scholarship adds to the 2,200 scholarships and bursaries already available globally across Inspired’s schools. Beyond academic excellence, the programme places a strong emphasis on holistic development, integrating academics, sports, and the performing and creative arts to cultivate well-rounded individuals.

King’s College School in The Bahamas, one of the 118 campuses worldwide, offers a campus that is designed to encourage dynamic learning. Students benefit from cutting-edge technology, a world-class curriculum, and an environment that fosters intellectual and creative growth.

Applications for the 2025 Nsouli Scholars Programme close on April 30, 2025. Successful candidates will be announced on May 30, 2025. Students who are passionate about achieving academic excellence and personal development are encouraged to apply for this transformative opportunity.