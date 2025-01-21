Collegiate tennis players to follow this season

THE Bahamas has a number of talented tennis players who have received athletic scholarships and who are contributing to their respective tennis teams.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) invites you to follow the collegiate players as they get set to heat up the courts this tennis season.

The players range from freshmen to seniors and we pray for their success and safety.

The BLTA extends best wishes to the returning players and new players to the collegiate tennis arena.

You can follow the teams and the players on the colleges’ social media platforms.

Let us look at our players on the collegiate circuit:

1. Kaylee Kanuka - Seton Hill University Pirates

2. Anthony Burrows - University of Missouri St Louis (UMSL) Tritons

3. Shay’Tonya Missick - Johnson - C Johnson Golden Bulls

4. Donte Armbrister- Hampton University Pirates

5. Jacobi Bain - Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) Gold Rush

6. Genesis Missick - Livingstone College Blue Bears

7. Michael Major Jr. - Howard University Bison

8. Peyton Anderson - Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) Mustangs.

9. Rachel Thompson- Colombia College Koalas

10. Savano Hanna- University of Illinois Chicago Eagle Rays

11. Sierra Rodgers - Mercyhurst University Lions

12. Dentry Mortimer Jr - Coppin State Eagles

The BLTA applauds the players who have worked hard to hone their craft. They have obtained scholarships through their consistent tennis play.

“We continue to see more and more players receiving tennis scholarships and taking advantage of the opportunities that have come through the sport,” the BLTA wrote.

“We pray God grant them good health and many strong performances on the collegiate circuit this season.”