Education signs MOU to engage senior high schoolers in agriculture and marine science

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to launch an Agriculture and Marine Cadet Programme, which will target senior high school students beginning next month.

The initiative aims to engage students in agriculture and marine science, equipping them with practical skills and knowledge to pave the way for post-secondary education and career opportunities in these fields. It will be implemented in schools within New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma, Cat Island, and Long Island, starting with 20 students per school.

Agriculture Minister Jomo Campbell outlined the programme’s key features, focusing on its integration into the school curriculum to provide both theoretical and practical learning. Students will participate in workshops, field trips, and internships with farmers, fishermen, and conservation organisations, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

“By introducing students to the diverse range of career opportunities available in agriculture and marine sciences, we can inspire them to pursue further education through BAMSI and ultimately contribute to the sustainability and prosperity of our nation,” he said.

“So as we sign this memorandum of understanding today, let us commit ourselves to building a robust framework that supports our students and empowers them to take an active role in shaping a sustainable future. Let us invest in their potential, knowing that by doing so, we are safeguarding not only our lands and seas but also the wellbeing of future generations.”

Education inister Glenys Hanna-Martin expressed her support, noting that the programme provides students with real-world experience and highlights the vast potential of the agriculture and marine sciences sector.

Romeo Josie, the Agriculture Cadet Coordinator, is spearheading the initiative. He revealed that teacher training would begin on January 24, with student recruitment starting January 27. The programme’s launch is scheduled for February 24, during which students will showcase their projects.

He said: “A lot of them grow up on the boat with their grandparents. A lot of them grew up in the field with their grandparents and love what they’re doing, but it’s not shown to be something that they can get into and thrive from. So, this is the opportunity for that to happen.”