FACING REALITY: Facing the reality of social inequality

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

It is high time for all of us, even those who have been avoiding the truth like an ostrich, to “face reality”, is not a matter we can afford to ignore any longer. The urgency of this issue demands our immediate attention. Sooner or later, we all have to confront this fact.

Our society has a pattern of social inequality, a fabric that everyone has contributed to by omission or commission. For instance, the gender pay gap, where women earn significantly less than men for the same work, racial discrimination, which can be seen in the disproportionate incarceration rates of people of colour, and lack of access to quality education, where students from low-income families often receive a subpar education, are all manifestations of this inequality. Over time, we have systematically deviated from the simple principles of equality and respect that, when combined, keep our society civilised.

We have “divided and conquered” by ostracising people, causing some to feel inferior. This strategy, often used in warfare to weaken the enemy, has been applied to our social structure. It has led to a hierarchy where some intentionally manipulate the system to feel and be superior, while others feel marginalised and inferior.

The qualifications system, a tool of injustice, has separated us by spelling out who is competent and who is not. These measuring sticks contribute to who gets paid big money and who must settle for minimum wage. But it is clear some times that the most qualified is not the most competent.

Promotion is the most mysterious exercise because the deserving always get left out for the well connected.

The demarcation line is drawn and marked on the sub-consciences of our children, leading to a cycle of inequality. There is no excuse for antisocial behaviour, but we must dig deeper to see the root cause, which often lies in the lack of equal opportunities and resources.

It is a system that works against those not part of the privileged few. For instance, the legal system often favours those with financial resources, making it difficult for many to even start a legal process. This is just one of the many ways the system is designed to benefit the few at the expense of the many.

Only a select few fraternise and are invited to the lavish events, while the marginalised are left to watch in awe, wishing and hoping to be included.

The system even goes further by making it difficult for many to be under pressure to get started because lawyers set the rules where they are needed to execute the most straightforward documents.

The playing field has been fixed, and the majority of the population is made to beg for their rights and opportunities while the wealthy are called and given the lion’s share.

The same people are given all of the awards, noticed or elevated. The same people are given the many stale King’s honours, the same family of relatives over and over.

When will “all-inclusive” become a reality? The time is now. By “all-inclusive”, we mean a society where everyone is valued, regardless of their background or social status. It’s a society where relationships are not given preferential treatment, and unsung heroes are shown gratitude for their contribution to nation-building. This is not a distant dream but a reality we can create together, where everyone feels they belong and are valued, fostering a sense of unity and belonging.

The teacher who taught many people riding high on the hog should be recognised for helping instil the values. The civic leader who mentored young girls and boys in their formative years, the unassuming school and Sunday school teachers who deposited moral values in our young minds should be remembered—the more people appreciate them, the higher their self-esteem and, thus, a happier community.

The unsung heroes are many and not asking for much, just a tiny “thank you”. But this “thank you” is not just a formality, it’s a recognition of their invaluable contribution to our society. Let’s not overlook their efforts, but instead, let’s celebrate and honour them for their selfless service, making them feel appreciated and respected, fostering a sense of gratitude and respect.

If we pay attention, some men who fell through the cracks would do better if we showed our humanity and extended a hand rather than always putting them down. There are still many who are crying out for our attention. Let us come from behind the gated communities and do our community work to help build. We are not safe if we continue to discard our youth. The gates cannot help us unless we plan to remain behind them forever.

We need to listen rather than belt out instructions. Maybe we would hear what we need to begin to fix a broken society.

Rebuilding this country and returning to some semblance of normalcy will not happen by magic. It cannot happen with the police’s best efforts alone, because the problem is deep in our subconscious and requires systemic change. The police, like many other institutions, are part of the system that needs to be reformed for true social change to occur.

It will take some undoing of the mindset planted over decades. People behave like they are better, and society contributes by how people are treated.

It is time to erase the demarcation line that separates the haves from the have-nots. It is time to change the perception that there is one law for the connected and one for the less fortunate. Roadblocks placed only over the hill and in gated communities because criminal activity could happen anywhere by anyone. Move the stereotype. There could be some stunning results if the playing field is levelled.

This new year; let us stop the hypocrisy and stop taking people for fools. Surveillance should be everywhere, including the fast boats and yachts. Check all; we would be surprised.

We must all be equal and not have members of parliament behave as if we are their subjects and not them as our servants. Greed may have consumed us, people are more valuable than things, while respect is becoming obsolete. We must all be equal and make an equal contribution.

Oh yeah, it is time to face reality; you’d have to sooner or later, and that’s a fact.