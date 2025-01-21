Gov’t to speed up electricity service for Potters Cay dock

By FAY SIMMONS

The Government yesterday said it is seeking to speed up the provision of electricity to Potters Cay dock in a bid to to improve both infrastructure and safety following recent fires at that location and Arawak Cay.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said while Arawak Cay does not fall under his ministry’s purview the recent “devastation” is unfortunate.

He encouraged Bahamians to ensure they practice safe methods when handling any flammable material, and added that the Department of Environmental Health along with the Ministry of Works are working “feverishly” to ensure all stalls are restored to their previous condition.

Mr Campbell added that he has met with the JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of transport and energy, to begin the electrification of Potter’s Cay dock. The moves comes after a weekend fire largely destroyed the Bay Restaurant and Lounge, a popular nightlife spot on Arawak Cay. The fire, which started after 3am, was fully controlled by fire services around 9am, but not before nearly destroying the location.

Two separate fire incidents in November and December 2023 resulted in the loss of three vessels and three stalls at Potters Cay Dock, while a blaze in February 2024 destroyed five vessels, including a freshly refuelled boat with groceries headed for a Family Island.

“As of this morning, the minister of energy and myself, we had a conversation, because we are feverishly looking to move forward with the electrification under Potter’s Cay dock. That is also something that is a long time coming, and those vendors can look forward to seeing us in the very near future, perhaps even this week,” said Mr Campbell.

He added that the vendors impacted by the last fire on Potter’s Cay have been “rapidly” moving to restore their stalls. They were given a shared $64,823 from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to rebuild, and the ministry has established a credit line with Premier Importers so vendors can access building materials for the rebuild.

“They have been moving very rapidly. Everyone is eager to be restored to their original positions and get back to what they do best - to serve the Bahamian people and the tourists that come out to experience our culture,” said Mr Campbell.

“There were one or two persons that were having some challenges and I met with the manager of Potter’s Cay dock just yesterday because we want to do our part to ensure that we can assist any, if not all, of the vendors in their restoration process.”