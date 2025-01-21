Haitian student wins oratorical competiton two years after being unable to speak English

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

STEVE Tilus, a Haitian student from Jordan Prince William High School, captured first place in the third annual Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Oratorical Contest.

Tilus, who arrived in The Bahamas two years ago and was unable to speak English, surpassed 14 other students to become the top orator.

The win marked the first time a Jordan Prince William student won the contest, earning Tilus a cash prize of $500 and securing the floating trophy for his school.

Two Grand Bahamas students, Vashanique Kemp of Summit Heights Preparatory School, was second and received a $300 cash prize, and Imani Price of Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy was third, receiving a $200 cash prize.

The competition, organised by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., in The Bahamas, was held on January 10 and consisted of students from grades 11 and 12 representing high schools in New Providence and Grand Bahama. This year’s topic was “The Time is Always Right to Do What is Right.”

The Bahamas Alphas, which consist of three chapters, including the Iota Epsilon Lambda, Sigma Beta Lambda, and Phi Mu, formed The Bahamas Alphas Educational and Leadership Foundation to hold such events.

The contest was judged by Toastmasters International to ensure fairness, with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) serving as the official statisticians.