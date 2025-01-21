Man remanded for breaching bail 13 times

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for an armed robbery charge was denied release yesterday after allegedly failing to sign in at his local police station 13 times last year.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned 29-year-old Shacardo Culmer on a charge of violating bail conditions.

Culmer was initially granted bail after being accused of armed robbery and receiving.

While on release, he allegedly failed to sign in at his local station 13 times between November 1 and November 29, 2024.

Culmer pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson, prosecuting, objected to bail, citing the number of alleged breaches.

Culmer was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his status hearing on January 24.

He was represented by Mark Penn.