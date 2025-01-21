Marine cadet scheme launched

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A new programme aimed at empowering students across The Bahamas is set to address critical issues of food security while providing valuable hands-on training in agriculture and marine resources.

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, officially launched the Agricultural and Marine Cadet Programme, offering high school students opportunities to gain the skills and knowledge needed to secure the future of these vital industries.

The initiative, which will be rolled out across several islands including Long Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, North and South Andros, Cat Island, Grand Bahama, Abaco, and New Providence, offers a diverse range of educational opportunities. Students will participate in workshops, field trips, and internships with local farmers, fishermen, and conservation organisations, gaining first-hand knowledge of the industries.

The Cadet Programme follows the Career and Technical Education (CTE) model, which focuses on developing students’ practical skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. By participating in the programme, students will gain the skills necessary to pursue post-secondary degrees in agriculture and marine sciences or field-based careers, while also fostering teamwork and leadership abilities.

Glennys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical Vocational Training, spoke about the growing interest among students in agriculture and marine sciences, noting that the programme provides an essential avenue for those passionate about these fields.

“This programme offers students the opportunity to explore various scientific and technical skills, including horticulture, animal husbandry, and marine resource management,” she said.

“Many students are already excelling in these areas, and the cadet programme now offers a focused approach to further develop their knowledge and passion.”

Hanna-Martin also emphasised the importance of catering to the diverse interests of students.

“Young people have varied passions, and it is essential for our education system to provide them with avenues to pursue those interests,” she explained.

“This programme ensures that students have the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture and marine resources, areas that are vital to our nation’s economy and future.”

The Agricultural and Marine Cadet Programme is expected to leave a lasting impact on the students who participate, equipping them with not only the skills to contribute to the future of food security but also the confidence and leadership abilities to excel in their chosen fields.

Through this initiative, the youth of The Bahamas are being given the tools to help secure a sustainable future for the country’s agriculture and marine industries.