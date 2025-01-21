Police: No comment on video of arrest in church

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE declined to comment yesterday after a video purporting to show the arrest of a man during a church service went viral.

The Tribune understands that representatives of the Bahamas Christian Council reached out to the police and were told an internal inquiry was launched.

One prominent pastor noted that it is unusual for police to arrest people during a church service, with authorities usually waiting until after.

The origins and setting of the incident could not be confirmed up to press time.

The video shows an officer talking to a man dressed in a robe, saying: “You are an elderly man. I respect my elders. Do not disrespect. Do you understand me?”

“I understand,” the man answered.

At the end of the video, a woman attempted to kick the officer as he removed the man from the church.