Portal open for Foundations

The Lyford Cay Foundations online scholarship application portal opens on Friday, February 14, for students seeking to pursue undergraduate, graduate, or technical and vocational training outside of The Bahamas.

Thanks to the generosity of its donor community, Lyford Cay Foundations offer a select number of scholarships to Bahamian citizens, enabling them to complete their studies at institutions in Canada, the Caribbean, the US, and the UK — regions that are commonly chosen by Lyford Cay Scholars.

This scholarship process is highly competitive, and applicants must demonstrate financial need, academic excellence, and a clear vision of how their education will benefit The Bahamas.

The foundation strongly encourages Bahamians pursuing post-secondary education internationally to apply, particularly those who will be the first in their families to attend college, students in fields of study not available at the University of The Bahamas or the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, and those who have thoughtfully considered how their future careers will enrich the nation.

Applicants must also have an acceptance letter from an international college or university where they plan to study full-time in Fall 2025 and must have at least one year remaining in their academic programme.

Scholarships range in value and are renewable each year, contingent on maintaining a minimum cumulative grade point average and fulfilling other eligibility requirements.

Applications are reviewed by independent committees that include a diverse cross-section of the community, including past scholarship recipients.

The online application portal will close at 5pm on March 15, and all applications must be submitted by this deadline.

For more information about the scholarships and to apply, visit www.lyfordcayfoundations.org.