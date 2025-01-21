Potters Cay vendors could see work begin on electical supply as early as this week

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

VENDORS at Potter’s Cay Dock may soon have access to electricity as the government moves to address long-standing infrastructure issues that have forced many businesses to rely on generators.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell told reporters yesterday that he has been in discussions with Minister of Energy JoBeth Coleby-Davis regarding the electrification of Potter’s Cay Dock. He described the initiative as long-coming and said vendors could expect to see officials as early as this week.

In May 2013, The Tribune reported that vendors at the dock were frustrated with the government’s failure to provide electricity. While vendors at Arawak Cay have access to power, those at Potters Cay Dock rely on noisy, costly generators to run their businesses, discouraging customers from visiting the area.

One vendor at the time, Kenneth McKenzie, owner of McKenzie’s Authentic Bahamian Foods, said: “We need to have power current so we don’t have to have all this noise. The government and other businesses could make money from providing us with electricity as well. I must have bought about ten generators since I’ve been here. This is a real place for Bahamians to come and chill out after a long, hard day. The potential is greater. We just need the utilities.”

Yesterday, Mr Campbell also highlighted ongoing improvements at Arawak Cay, where the lack of a proper sewerage system had affected the area for years, contributing to an unpleasant appearance and odour.

Last year, $130,000 was allocated to upgrade Arawak Cay’s sewerage and pipe infrastructure, increasing water flow to meet peak demand. The upgrades were carried out by the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC).

“The pipeline renovation system for us was of utmost importance, because how many of us go to Arawak Cay,” Mr Campbell said. “That process was truly remarkable. Hats off again to the WSC, who worked hand in hand with us to ensure that we are providing optimum service for the Bahamian people.”