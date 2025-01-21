Red-Line Athletes have ‘great showing’ at the Carl Lewis High School Invitational

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Red-Line Athletics Track Club, gearing up for their “most anticipated” track meet for the year this coming weekend, had a “great showing” this past weekend at the Carl Lewis High School Invitational.

A 21-member Red-Line Athletics team attended the three-day meet in Houston, Texas, where they had a number of personal best performances in the various events they competed in, according to head coach Tito Moss.

“We were very pleased with the performances of the kids,” Moss said. “In the 60m, we had Macnair Beneby, a ninth grader, who ran 7.73 seconds in the 60m for a new indoor PR.

“We had Madison Moss with a 60m indoor PR of 8.13; Tamia Edwards in 8.39 and Dahje Mackey in 8.70. We also had Kersch Mackey Jr, who PRed in the 60m hurdles, as well as Bayli Major, who made it all the way to the finals of the 60m hurdles and placed fourth overall in a PR of 8.82.”

Moss, assisted by Mike Sands, Alexis Roberts and Moss, felt the 200m was just as impressive as Shavano Nixon (22.97), Tyler Frazier (23.72), Kersch Mackey Jr (25.06) and Landon Moxey (25.19) all posting PR times.

On the girls’ side in a field of more than 200 competitors, Alexis Roberts was 16th in the 200m in 24.95; Darvinique Dean 20th in 25.04; Caitlyn Smith, 60th in 26.12; Tamaia Edwards, 84th in 26.61; Jade Ferguson, 120th in 27.55 and Dahje Mackey, 161st in 28.29.

All five of the guys competing in the 400m, posted PRs, led by Shevano Nixon, 13th in 51.00; Tyler Frazier, 76th in 54.27; Arjay Roberts, 107th in 56.83; Tahje Johnson, 112th in 58.91 and Aiden Brown, 113th in 59.07.

And in the girls’ 400m, Darvinique Dean ran a lifetime best of 56.14 for third in the preliminaries, but came back for fourth in the final in 56.65. Daveigh Farrington was 36th in 1:00.90 and Mkyaha Johnson was 105th in 1:09.20.

Arjay Roberts led the field in the boys 800m in 2:16.61 for 44th and Aiden Brown did 2:27.97 for 53rd, both PRs, while on the girls side, Daveigh Farrington ran a PR of 2:28.28 for 11th and Cierra Delancuy did 2:41.86 for 33rd.

And on the field, Bayli Major led the way in the girls triple jump with her leap of 38-feet, 113/4-inches or 11.88m for fourth and Caitlyn Smith did 35-0 (10.67m) for ninth, both PRs.

Landon Moxey was also ninth in the boys triple jump with 43-05 (13.3m) and he was also 14th in the long jump. Jade Ferguson was 15th in the girls pole vault with 8-06 (2.59m).

“We had very good results in the shors sprints, the quarter-mile, 800m and several field events that we contested,” Moss pointed out. “We’re excited and we’re looking forward to being able to take another contingent over there next year, God spares ourselves.

“But more specially, it points to the conditions of the kids, some of them are far ahead of where they were last year this time. Last year, Darvinique Dean ran 36.34 in this meet and this year she ran 56.14 and Madison Moss ran 8.22 and this year she ran 8.13 in the 60m.”

Now that they are back home, Moss said their focus is on the 5th annual Red-Line Sonja Knowles Track Classic, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track Stadium.

He noted that it’s the most anticipated event on the calendar with heats and finals in e=very sprint event and prizes from medlals to trophy cups for the winners in all age group categories for men and women.

The meet runs from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and from 1 pm to 6 pm on Sunday., It’s being held in honor of the former long-time principal of St Augustine’s College, Sonja Knowles.



