Robinson eliminated

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Devaughn Robinson was so disappointed in his performance at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club that he didn’t mince his words.

“Frustrating,” was the first word he used to describe his two-day total of 77-78-155 that left him in 138 spot and out of the rest of the competition for the second leg of the Korn Ferry Golf Tournament in the Bahamas.

The first leg of the tournament was moved to the Ocean Club on Paradise Island land last week because of renovations to the golf club in Exuma.

Cameron Riley, a native of Grand Bahama now living in Orlando, Florida, represented the Bahamas in the first leg of the tournament, but he didn’t make the cut for the final two rounds.

American Hank Lebioda led from day one and held on for a -18 with his rounds of 67-62-67-66 for his total of 262 to capture the title in the first tournament for the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 season.

With the final leg of the tournament in the Bahamas being played in Abaco since Sunday, Robinson said he “struggled” off the tee and was never able to make an impact on the rest of the field.

“It’s a second shot golf course and if you’re not in position of the tee, it’s an uphill battle,” Robinson said. “My entire battle was uphill.”

At the end of the first two rounds, Christo Lamprecht led the list of qualifiers who made the cut for the final two rounds with his scores of 68-65 for a total of 133.

Half of the field will move on to play the final two rounds today and Wednesday, while the other half was eliminated, including Robinson, who felt he was out of contention from day one.

When asked about the level of competition from the players around the world in the tournament, Robinson was quick to admit that it’s “as good as they come.”

Now that he’s done, the 37-year-old Robinson said he will return to his home in Houston, Texas, and “re-evaluate and figure out” what he will do next.

Robinson, an architect by profession, was playing in his second straight appearance in the Abaco Classic. He also represented the Bahamas three times in the Exuma Classic in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

This time in Abaco, using a “good friend” of his from Houston as his caddie, Robinson pointed out that the playing conditions were “tough, but fair.”

He just didn’t get to hit the ball off the tee the way he should and he paid for it in his performance through the two days of competition on Sunday and Monday.



