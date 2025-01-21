Three charged with gun and ammo possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were granted bail yesterday after allegedly having a loaded gun in their car and leading police on a chase on West Bay Street last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Michael Smith, 23, Romeo Cooper Jr, 21, and Garet Rolle, 24, on charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

The trio were reportedly seen driving a grey Jeep suspiciously on West Bay Street on January 14, 2023. They allegedly tried to flee at high speed, during which a black Springfield 9mm pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition were thrown from the car before police stopped the suspects on Hay Street.

Officers later recovered the firearm and ammunition.

All three accused pleaded not guilty.

Bail for the defendants was set at $7,500 each, with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of their bail, they must sign in at the Central Police Station every Friday by 7pm and wear electronic monitoring devices.

Their trial is set to begin on March 11.

Tonique Lewis and Levan Johnson represented the accused.