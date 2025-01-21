Training initiative to fight ‘unscrupulous’ practices

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A newly-launched cadet training programme aims to empower Bahamian youth and boost this nation’s food security, it was disclosed yesterday.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources said they have teamed to introduce the Agricultural and Marine Cadets initiative, which will provide hands-on training and educational opportunities for high school students across The Bahamas.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said it will equip young Bahamians with the knowledge and skills required to drive the agriculture and fishing industries.

He added that “unscrupulous and unstainable” practices, as well as climate change, pose a threat to the future of these sectors and both farmers and fishermen will gain the knowledge needed to combat these issues.

“It signifies our unified dedication to empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in both industries. As we know, agriculture and marine resources are the life blood of our nation. Our rich soil and abundant waters not only sustain our economy, but also provide us with vital resources for our sustenance and cultural heritage,” said Mr Campbell.

“However, as we all know, we are indeed at a critical crossroads. Climate change, unscrupulous and unsustainable practices, pose significant challenges to our environment and the future of food security in our country. Therefore, it is imperative that we equip our young persons with the knowledge, skills and passion needed to address these pressing issues.”

The programme is expected to be rolled out in several islands throughout the Bahamas, including Long Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, North and South Andros, Cat Island, Grand Bahama, Abaco and New Providence.

Mr Campbell said the training instructions and certifications are to be facilitated by the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), and students will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, field trips and internships with local farmers, fishermen and conservation organisations.

“This programme aims to provide our senior high school students with hands-on experience and educational opportunities that highlight the importance of sustainable practice in these sectors,” said Mr Campbell.

“The cadet programme will be based on the career and technical education model, CTE, that exposes students to activities intended to develop practical skills and provide the knowledge and training needed to advance in agriculture and marine post-secondary degree programmes and field-based careers.”

Mr Campbell said students will also develop skills such as teamwork, problem solving and critical thinking while addressing agriculture and marine challenges.

Glennys Hanna- Martin, minister of education and technical vocation, said agriculture and fisheries require a number of scientific and technical skills including science, horticulture and animal husbandry. She highlighted that the sector has gained interest from numerous students, and the cadet programme will allow them to gain the knowledge and insight needed to pursue these industries as a future career

“This particular area creates an enthusiastic core group to pursue an area that might have been previously, I don’t want to say stigmatised, but sort of isolated as to who should do it and who shouldn’t do it. We know that this area, this pursuit, crosses all areas - science, animal husbandry, horticulture. There’s so many aspects of this pursuit of agriculture and fisheries,” said Mrs Hanna-Martin

“We understand that our young people are diverse. They have different passions, and that the role of the education system is to ensure they have the fundamental skills of literacy and numeracy, but that they also have the outlets, the avenues, the stimulus, to pursue areas where they have their passion.

“This is an area that, quite surprisingly, many, many young people, as we speak, in schools throughout this nation, are engaging. Boys and girls, and doing extremely well, and so this now brings the focused, targeted approach through the cadet programme, which allows a more coherent, cohesive, strong approach to this pursuit.”