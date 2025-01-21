Two separate allegations of sexual assault investigated

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AUTHORITIES have launched investigations into two separate incidents of alleged sexual assault, both involving male suspects known to the victims—one of which reportedly involved a victim being sexually assaulted over a span of at least three days.

In the first case, police have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving an adult female at a residence on Miami Street.

According to reports, the victim was allegedly held against her will and assaulted multiple times by a man she knew. The ordeal reportedly spanned three days, beginning Friday, January 17, and concluding on Sunday, January 19.

Law enforcement officials stated they are pursuing significant leads in this matter, however, no arrests have been announced at this time as the investigation continues.

In a separate and equally troubling incident, two men, ages 26 and 24, are currently in police custody following allegations of sexual assault and robbery at an inn on Kings Road early Sunday morning.

Preliminary reports reveal that around 4am, the victim was asleep when she was awakened by a man known to her. Police alleged he sexually assaulted her and then robbed her at knifepoint.

Officers executed a search warrant at the inn, leading to the arrest of the two suspects who are now assisting with the investigation.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information about either case to come forward as investigations remain active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Bahama Police at 919, 911, or their nearest police station.