UB Ignite hosts two-day Legal Aid Workshop for medium and small businesses

UB Ignite, a University of the Bahamas (UB) North programme, hosted a two-day Legal Aid Workshop for MSMEs in Grand Bahama, offering free legal advice to entrepreneurs and residents.

Joy Ritchie, UB Ignite project coordinator, said the workshop was part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year with the Eugene Dupuch Law School.

On Friday, participants received guidance on starting and running a business, including company incorporation. On Saturday, residents accessed free legal advice on various matters.

Attorney Keenan Johnson, a presenter from Eugene Dupuch Law School, covered key topics such as incorporation, intellectual property, contracts, and risks.

“This came out of an MoU signed last January between UB Ignite and the Eugene Dupuch Law School. One component is hosting these seminars and workshops for both UB Ignite participants and the Grand Bahama community,” Ms Ritchie said.

She emphasised the importance of legal knowledge for entrepreneurs. “A big part of starting and sustaining a business is the legal aspect, and this free programme gives participants and the wider community beneficial information,” she said.

Ms Ritchie expressed interest in continuing the workshops. “We’d like to have more, involving the wider community.”

Mr Johnson highlighted the importance of understanding entrepreneurship’s legal foundations. “People need to know the process of starting a business. Many want to start a business but lack guidance or financial resources. This free initiative is a win-win,” he said.

Shemia Williams, of Borderless Creative Group, praised UB Ignite’s support. “I’ve been part of UB Ignite since cohort two, and they’ve always provided services, workshops, and resources for entrepreneurs. The legal clinic enhanced my experience in more ways than I can imagine,” she said.

Ms Williams added that UB Ignite’s continued support helps broaden her understanding of expanding and improving her business.