80 people have criminal record expunged

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EIGHTY Bahamians, including people charged with curfew violations during the pandemic, had their criminal records expunged last year after applying to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee.

Reverend Ronald Campbell, the committee’s chairman, told The Tribune yesterday that the committee anticipates an increase in applications this year, particularly as the election approaches — a period when people typically make more requests.

“Already, we have about ten to 15 applications that we’re looking through for this year and, of course, we have applications from last year that we haven’t dealt with this year,” he said, attributing the delays to waiting on reports from other agencies.

He said the committee reviewed over 100 cases last year involving people convicted of offences such as assault, fraud, disorderly behaviour, and minor drug-related matters.

Of this group, 26 had their records expunged for curfew violations, 21 were referred to the Prerogative of Mercy, 18 applied prematurely, and one was recommended for counselling.

“We had numerous persons,” he said. “Most of our cases was marijuana, stealing but marijuana topped the list.”

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act, people who have committed murder, manslaughter, treason, armed robbery, rape, etc, cannot have their records expunged.

After five years, however, most others are eligible if they are first-time offenders or were younger than 21 at the time of their first conviction.

In July, the government amended the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act to allow people convicted of certain Emergency Order violations to apply immediately to have their records expunged.

Yesterday, Reverend Campbell claimed that people convicted of curfew violations will no longer need to apply to the committee, suggesting a blanket expungement for those in this category.

“The persons who were charged with curfew matters, this year in 2025, those matters would’ve been spent, so whatever month they were charged whether it be June, July, August or September, when that time come, their time would’ve been finished,” he said. We’ve reached the five-year limit, so just minor offences now can come to the committee.”