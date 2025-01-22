Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority donates items to two Grand Bahama food banks

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter, has donated food items to two local food banks and distribution centres on Grand Bahama.

In recognition of Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day and the sorority’s “We are One” AKA Day of Service observed on January 20, chapter members presented non-perishable food to the Christ the King Anglican Church and the Freeport Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Carleta Jones Carolina, assistant director of the Evangeline Jervis Community Service and Distribution Center and Hurricane Shelter at the Freeport Seventh Day Adventist Church, was grateful for the much-needed support.

The centre provides monthly food packages to over 1,500 needy individuals and families here on the island.

“We have been operating for 13 years, providing non-perishable food items to the entire Grand Bahama. We currently have over 1,650 plus people registered. They come from requests, and sometimes Social Services send them here,” she said.

According to Ms Carolina, the food packages cost about $3,000 a month to prepare for the recipients registered in their system. The food bags include toilet paper, soap, rice, grits, cream, noodles, and tuna.

“We are hoping to increase the number of items in our bags in 2025 and also expand the variety of items to include cooking oil and tomato paste,” she added.

She said the centre would start serving breakfast on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is the oldest Greek-letter organisation established by African American college-educated women. The organisation celebrated its 117th Founders’ Day on January 15.