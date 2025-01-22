Ayden Johnson joins Oakland As

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) International Signing Period is already off to a prosperous start for Bahamian baseball players looking to make a leap in their baseball careers.

Ayden Johnson, 16, became the third Bahamian to ink a professional contract during the International Signing period after he officially signed with the Oakland Athletics on Monday at the Bahamas Harvest Church.

The right-handed shortstop admitted that his baseball journey did not initially start because of his own interest in the game, but because of his older brother Paris Johnson and his connection to the sport.

“I want to thank God for guiding me on this incredible journey and giving me the strength to stay focused through all the ups and downs. I had no initial interest in baseball or any other sport for that matter.

“My journey began not out of personal ambition but through the inspiration of my brother. His passion, zeal and unwavering love for the game ignited a connection in me that has only deepened in me over the years,” Johnson said.

The 2025 Bahamian prospect’s journey to the Oakland Athletics’ minor league system began at the age of six-years-old with Freedom Farm.

Johnson, who is ranked no.12 on the MLB’s Top International Prospects Rankings, left Freedom Farm at 12-years-old before joining the Fortuna Training Facility (FTF) for more than two years in Plant City, Florida.

He thanked the coaches at Freedom Farm along with his FTF family, his immediate family and friends for their continued support up to this momentous occasion.

“The road hasn’t always been easy. There were challenges along the way but my mother consistently reminded me to place my trust in God who has the ultimate plan and to trust the process.

“I wouldn’t have made it this far without the people who inspired and encouraged me to keep going, my parents, my brother, my friends, the FTF Family and my trainer and mentor Jose Fortuna. I am profoundly thankful to the Athletics organisation, particularly Steve and the scouting team, for recognising my potential and giving me this incredible opportunity to begin my career as a professional baseball player,” he said.

Steve Sharpe, Director of Scouting for Oakland Athletics, spoke highly about Johnson being ranked top 15 on the MLB’ s International Prospects List and commended his parents for raising a star on and off the baseball field.

“It obviously speaks to his talent, the work ethic, the adaptability — all the great characteristics of a star. He is a direct reflection of everything you have done for him. Thank you for the foundation you have built. We could not be happier with this guy. He has got that interior foundation to really achieve some amazing things…I wish you success beyond your wildest dreams,” he said.

The newest Oakland Athletics signee had one of his biggest inspirations- Paris Johnson- in attendance to offer kind words of encouragement and support.

“You have always had this fire inside you and I have seen how much you have grown not just as a player but as a person. You have taught me a lot and honestly I think I have learned just as much from you as you have from me. Today is a big day but this is only the beginning. There are so many more chapters to write and I am excited to see what comes next.

“This is a huge accomplishment and I could not be prouder of you. Keep grinding, keep dreaming and always know I have got your back. Remember to continue to trust in God and trust the process,” the older brother said.

Johnson is set to commute down to the Dominican Republic to play with the Dominican Summer League Athletics, the rookie-level affiliate of the Oakland Athletics in the minor league.