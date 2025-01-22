Berry Islanders frustration at local govt nominations

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BERRY Islands residents have expressed disappointment over what they describe as a lack of transparency in the island’s local government election nomination process.

They claim many aspiring nominees were hindered by short notice about the process.

Velenzo Miller, a resident, told The Tribune that he and a group of other residents were only made aware of the nomination deadline hours before via a WhatsApp group, describing the timing as impractical.

He claimed that many residents were caught off guard by the announcement and were unable to file in time.

“Even the island’s chief councilor didn’t file in time, so I don’t know how the information is being moved through the island,” he said. “It always seems that nobody knows what’s going on. It’s never no transparency.”

Mr Miller claimed only three people submitted nominations, including the person behind the community’s WhatsApp account, while dozens were unable to do so.

“Berry Islands is the only island that don’t have five nominations and that’s sad to be honest with you,“ he said. “For us to not be able we can’t find five people to nominate and represent us, to stand up for us. That’s sad and all because of no one not knowing what’s going on.”

Nomination Day was held on January 6, with local government elections scheduled for January 23.

The nomination process includes a declaration of residency, a declaration of qualification, a $50 fee, and other requirements.

Mr Miller said he met all the requirements but could not change his residency in time due to being given the runaround.

He explained that he had all the necessary information to change his constituency from New Providence, but found the office closed with no signs directing him elsewhere. He said when he tried a different location, they told him they couldn’t handle the change and that it was the responsibility of the island administrator. He was left wondering why this information hadn’t been communicated beforehand.

Erica Knowles, another Berry Island resident who wanted to apply as a local government candidate, shared similar concerns about the process.

Ms Knowles said she was away when she heard about the nomination deadline.

After returning, she tried to do a residency transfer but learned at the administrator’s office that it was too late.

She questioned why the information was shared so late but was told it had been circulated in other channels.

She noted that during general elections, residents are typically informed in advance of the upcoming election and reminded to register by a certain date if they want to run or vote in a specific division. She pointed out that this time, no such notification was provided.

She said there is no transparency and that decisions are always made behind closed doors.

Mr Miller noted that numerous individuals have returned home and become occupied with their daily routines and work, making it unlikely for them to focus on upcoming local government events or elections months in advance.

Works and Local Government Minister Clay Sweeting did not respond to requests for comment from this newspaper up to press time yesterday.

A new government bill tabled last year will establish a fixed election period for local government, to be held every three years on the third Wednesday in June.