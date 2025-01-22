Developer eyes summer for $45m West Bay hotel start

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian developer yesterday voiced optimism that construction on his planned $45m West Bay Street resort can begin this summer if the necessary environmental approvals are obtained.

Eric Gibson Jnr told Tribune Business that the number of construction workers required to build the King’s Court Hotel will likely be double initial estimates at 200 with a similar number of permanent jobs created by the hoped-for full opening during the 2027 first half.

Speaking ahead of the public consultation on the project’s environmental management plan (EMP), he acknowledged that obtaining a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) is “pivotal” to the hotel’s progress and construction start but suggested the approvals process can be “streamlined” since it is “not as straightforward as I’d like it to be”.

Nonetheless, Mr Gibson told this newspaper that he and his Gibson Development Company are continuing to move forward with a development that he hopes will be a “catalyst” to spark fresh investment by other Bahamian developers in the surrounding West Bay Street and waterfront area.

Pointing out that Arawak Cay’s western end, which the King’s Court Hotel will face when completed, is “not the most eye pleasing” with dilapidated boats scarring the landscape, he also expressed confidence that an influx of capital and new projects would spur a clean-up to “beautify” that area.

And, by targeting average daily room rates (ADRs) of around $200, Mr Gibson said the resort is aiming to provide a “mid-market” accommodation option that will open up The Bahamas to tourists seeking more affordable vacations as well as encouraging more Bahamians to seek hotel industry ownership.

The King’s Court Hotel will be located at the Bahama Grill site on West Bay Street, which is located just past the western end of Arawak Cay and the junction with Chippingham Road. The proposal, which covers a 1.39-acre site, has already been granted preliminary site plan approval by the Town Planning Committee provided its “side setbacks” are increased to 15 feet.

The EMP, drawn up by environmental consultants, JSS Consulting, is due to be reviewed at a February 6, 2025, public meeting scheduled for the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) hall on Farrington Road. Following feedback received at the meeting, and subsequent public comments and approvals, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) will make a decision on the CEC.

“The proposed works include the demolishing of two commercial buildings within the proposed project area and the construction of a 126-room hotel facility with a carrying capacity of 275 persons, and parking facilities,” the EMP affirmed.

“Works are scheduled to begin upon approval and are estimated to take approximately two years to complete. The demolition phase is estimated to take approximately two to four weeks, and the construction phase 18-22 to months.” The document showed plans for three separate storeys in the hotel together with roof-top facilities and amenities.

The EMP conceded that “flooding will be a concern during the construction and operational phase of the proposed project” given that the “site may be prone to flooding because of its low-lying terrain”. It added that King’s Court Hotel will seek to counter this risk by developing a “20,000 gallon catchment pit and drainage system to store water from rainfall” which will then be used in its own facility.

The Bahama Grill restaurant, which is due to be “reimagined” and incorporated into the resort, as well as another unoccupied building at the project site, were both found to be free of asbestos and lead paint ahead of their planned demolition. And, during that demolition phase, West Bay Street will likely be closed at night with traffic re-routed through Chippingham.

“Demolition operations will be restricted to daylight hours between 7am and 5pm,” the EPM said. “Road closure will not be required for the full duration of the project, as most of the construction activity will occur at the rear of the site. However, the demolition of the facade of the building will occur at night when there is less traffic to limit impacts.

“During this time the area will be blockaded, and traffic will be rerouted from West Bay Street. Private vehicles travelling west on West Bay Street will be directed on to Chippingham Road [and then back to West Bay Street].... Private vehicles travelling east on West Bay Street will be diverted on to Saint Albans Drive [and then back on to West Bay Street].”

While the King’s Court Hotel’s construction was initially estimated as creating between 80 to 100 construction jobs, Mr Gibson told Tribune Business yesterday: “That was being very conservative. Looking at it now, realistically, it’s going to be 150-200 jobs. Easy. That’s going to be very easy. For permanent jobs, we’re looking to hire between 150 to 200 in total.

“Once we get that [the CEC] done we are looking to start before the summer if we can... If we can get started the best case scenario is we’re looking at around 2027 for completion.” Asked how much the hotel and parking lot will cost to construct, Mr Gibson replied: “We need to get that final number now. We need to get through this process. We’re estimating about $45m.”

Noting that Gibson Development Company has been seeking all the required approvals from the relevant government agencies since last year, he described the processes as “very methodical” and “structured”. Mr Gibson added: “I can see the benefits of it but it takes time to walk through...

“When I started I didn’t realise it was such a stringent process because the location I’m developing is already developed. I don’t know if you know the history of that property, but it used to be a nightclub and hotel, so this is nothing new for that property. It’s a little more formal now.

“It’s a part of the process, and I have to accept it as such. It’s not allowing me to move as fast as I want to move, but we’re moving nonetheless,” he added of the DEPP’s CEC process. “That’s one of the areas we’re waiting on to get started.

“We still need to go through the final process with Building [Control], but the CEC is one of the pivotal clearances we need and it’s one of the major hurdles. I’m realising there’s a law now and regulations that everyone has to go through, and this property has gone through it before.....

“I’m stepping through it, doing what is required, following the process. It’s not as straightforward as I’d like it to be; I understand the reasons they have it in place, but it would be nice if it was streamlined so that it would not take as long. But so be it.”

Mr Gibson, who said the resort would offer “close to 300” car parking spaces, voiced hope that King’s Court Hotel will encourage others to invest capital in upgrading that section of West Bay Street. “I’m hoping it will encourage other investors to do likewise and to do other investments around that area,” he added. “That area could use more lift.

“I’m looking to take it to the next level, and hopefully with this investment it’s going to encourage other investors to come in and figure out something to co-exist and to make it all work. Hopefully it will be a catalyst for developing the other things we’re looking to encourage once we get started. That’s the western end of Arawak Cay.

“Right now, it’s not the most eye-pleasing thing, but hopefully this will encourage others to put more dollars into beautifying that. It has a lot of dilapidated boats and is not well-kept, so it will hopefully encourage others to fix that up as well.”

Mr Gibson told Tribune Business that he wants King’s Court Hotel to help expand and grow the Bahamian tourism market by appealing to mid-priced travellers and offering them a more affordable option. “It’s extremely competitive,” he added of the hotel business. “We’re looking to be mid-market.

“We’re not looking to compete with Atlantis, we’re not looking to compete with Baha Mar or any luxury property. We’re looking to be mid-market where we can complement them and offer a product at a different level. Obviously foreign tourists are going to be the main driver, but the hotel will definitely be available and marketed to Bahamians.

“We’re going to have meeting space and event space. I’m sure Bahamians will want to take advantage of it... I want to be able to participate in that mid-market space. Right now, I think the mindset with The Bahamas, you automatically think luxury and high price. I want to make it affordable to the masses... [and] reach more of the tourists at a decent level.”

Revealing that the King’s Court Hotel will target daily room rates of $200, compared to the $300-$500 and upwards charged at higher-end resorts, so as to give visitors a different “option”, Mr Gibson added: “I’ve spoken to a lot of the stakeholders and they are very excited about the prospects of a mid-market property.

“There’s not been any new entrants to the mid-market space. Most of them have been redeveloped properties. This will be a new property to the mid-market space. Persons are reacting very positively to a product’s that new to the mid-market space and, hearing we need more inventory in The Bahamas, this will allow us to do more things that we’re not doing now.

“It can spark interest in the mid-market and encourage Bahamian and foreign investors to look at that. I think it’s going to be a good thing.” Mr Gibson also voiced optimism that the King’s Court Hotel investment will stimulate interest in greater Bahamian ownership in the hotel industry.

“That’s something I would love to see happen,” he told this newspaper. “Although we have a very vibrant tourist market, we don’t have a lot of Bahamian ownership in that space. Typically it’s owned by foreigners. If we can encourage Bahamians by what we are able to accomplish it will be a good thing for The Bahamas and the tourism market.

“The foreign investor has done us very well. He’s pushed us to levels we didn’t think we could get to but, now we’ve seen what can happen, we can get in there and do something as well to capitalise on what’s going on.”