Electric vehicle dealer’s Mall at Marathon ‘first’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian electric vehicle distributor yesterday revealed it will become the first auto dealer to have a Mall at Marathon showroom come this Spring as it bids to repeat 2024’s 10-15 percent sales increase.

Pia Farmer, partner in Easy Car Sales, disclosed to Tribune Business that it is investing “several hundred thousand dollars” in establishing the showroom and an “exclusive” Gladstone Road service centre for its Chinese electric vehicle brand, BYD.

The move comes after the two sides unveiled a three-year extension to their tie-up, which will see Easy Car Sales operate as their only authorised Bahamian dealer and “new manufacturer warranty centre” through to end-2027 - extending the relationship to a full decade.

Ms Farmer, confirming to this newspaper that the expanded tie-up will create new jobs at Easy Car Sales, said: “In the Spring we will be opening our new showroom, exclusive BYD showroom, at the Mall at Marathon. I can tell you now because the advertising has gone in the windows. We are already working on it.

“This will be the first time that a car dealership will be opening at the Mall as a tenant by the food court and new movie theatre. That is BYD policy; they look to have exclusive showrooms in leading malls. It will probably open in April, and then we’re also opening an exclusive BYD service centre in the summer.

“That will be a dedicated BYD service centre on Gladstone Road because, as we make our move to our new home on Abundant Life Road, it’s part of the transition to a bigger location. We’ve just hired two more sales trainees. We are currently advertising for two other positions with administrative roles. We’re excited.”

While unable to give a precise figure for the investment required to bring the BYD expansion to reality, Ms Farmer said: “We’re working with a quantity surveyor now, and contractor now, to get all the pricing lined up. BYD showrooms have to be very specific; they have to be designed by BYD’s design team and approved by BYD. They have approved it.

“We have signed the lease with the Mall at Marathon, with whom we have a good relationship, and are putting together all we need to build it. I’m sure it will run into several hundreds of thousands of dollars. BYD has faith in us, and we have good faith in the market. We’re very happy to start the year on a good note.”

Ms Farmer said the BYD extension, and associated investments, will enable Easy Car Sales to build on and add to the momentum generated in 2024. “We have grown again in 2024 by about 10-15 percent from the year before so we expect that trend to continue,” she told Tribune Business.

“We’ve hit an increase in sales, so that was good and that is despite other people entering the market, which didn’t seem to affect us. I think it was almost 300 [vehicle sales]. It increased by 10-15 percent, and we’re going to work for it, we’re going to work towards it.”

Ms Farmer said that, based on the latest Bahamas Motor Dealers Association (BMDA) industry sales figures, Easy Car Sales and electric vehicles account for around 9-10 percent of the total new auto market. “It’s very important,” she added of the new three-year distribution agreement, “because we would have worked together to build the BYD brand since 2017.

“It just means we are doing a good job because they want us to continue to do it. The end of 2027 would make ten years. It means BYD has confidence in Easy Car Sales, and underlines the work we have done so far to bring BYD to number one in all electric vehicle sales in The Bahamas.

“The top BYD representatives for Latin America and the Caribbean, in which we are included, came to visit. We had long discussions, and they are very happy - and we are very happy - to be set for the next three years to be the only authorised distributor for new BYD vehicles and the only manufacturer warranty centre for all BYD vehicles in The Bahamas,” Ms Farmer continued.

“We are the only ones offering from the factory, for export in English, BYD vehicles. We worked very hard to make BYD the number one. We will continue to grow and continue to maintain our leadership as we expand with BYD.”

Ms Farmer described BYD as “the majority of our sales” and Easy Car Sales’ “main brand” in electric vehicles. She explained that all other electric vehicle brands her dealership offers “fill the gaps where BYD doesn’t have a product” such as large commercial autos, flat bed trucks, passenger vehicles and pick-up trucks.

“That’s why we offer several other brands where BYD does not have a model so the Bahamian public have all options available to them,” Ms Farmer said.

Audrey Nan Li, BYD’s vice-president for the Latin America region, said in a statement: “The Bahamas is a leader in BYD electric vehicles in the region. Easy Car Sales is a valued partner in BYD’s position as the largest global electric vehicle manufacturer in the world in 2024.”