House debate cut short as Pintard raises mace incident

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reportert

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Legislative debate in the House of Assembly was abruptly halted today after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard attempted to discuss the mace-throwing incident that led to his and his colleagues' suspension from Parliament.

Today's session marked the return for those Opposition members.

Mr Pintard was prevented from finishing his contribution on a set of Foreign Affairs-related bills, namely the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bill 2024, which seeks repeal and replace Ministry of Foreign Affairs Act.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell criticised Mr Pintard for raising the issue, saying it was irrelevant to the debate and declaring, “This is not the appropriate place for that. The issue is dead.”

Despite the rebuke, Mr Pintard persisted.

To which, Mr Mitchell responded: “Either we’re going to stick with the rules or we’re going to close the debate.”

Mr Mitchell then moved for the question to be put, effectively ending the debate, and Golden Gates MP Pia Glover Rolle seconded the motion.

All Opposition members stood to oppose the bills passing, including Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis.