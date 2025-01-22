Man in Acklins drugs case accused of Geovani Rolle murder

A 26-year-old man implicated in a major cocaine and marijuana bust linked to a plane crash in Acklins last December was arraigned yesterday on multiple drug charges and a separate murder charge.

Donald Ferguson, 26, appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, where he was charged with the murder of Geovani Rolle, who was killed on Coral Harbour Road on June 16, 2024.

Ferguson faces seven drug-related charges connected to the December 6, 2024, plane crash. These matters will proceed before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, with a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) set to be served on him and his co-accused on April 17.

Ferguson is also accused of being in possession of a substantial quantity of marijuana on January 18. The trial for this drug charge will begin on May 7.

The murder case will be transferred to the Supreme Court via a VBI on May 8.

Ferguson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance.



