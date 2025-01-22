Sandals still securing approvals but expects work to begin soon

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS are still working on securing the necessary approvals for the construction process to rebrand Sandals Emerald Bay into a Beaches resort, according to Chuck Roberts, managing director at Sandals Resorts Bahamas.

However, he said construction should begin soon.

The closure of Sandals Emerald Bay in August was a blow to the Exuma community, affecting around 425 employees. Some were redeployed to Sandals Royal Bahamian and Beaches Turks and Caicos, while others were assisted in finding new jobs at an August job fair.

The project’s timeline has shifted over time. In August, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper estimated a six to eight-month construction phase for the rebranding to the Beaches resort chain. However, Sandals representatives later indicated that construction would take up to 15 months. Jeremy Mutton, general manager at Sandals Emerald Bay, told Tribune Business that the resort would begin its 12 to 15-month rebrand once it received the necessary permits that fall.

“The project is ready to start shortly,” Mr Roberts told reporters on the sideline of another event yesterday. “We’re waiting with the particular governments and stuff to get all the approvals.”

Mr Roberts also noted that the resort had performed well in bookings for the winter season and predicted continued solid occupancy into the summer.

Sandals Emerald Bay temporarily closed on August 15 to facilitate its redevelopment. The resort plans a $100m transformation to become Beaches Exuma.

Former Labour director John Pinder criticised the government for not persuading Sandals to keep part of the Exuma resort open during its redevelopment.

“The government ought to have put measures in place or negotiated with Sandals on how best to keep some of the establishment open,” he said, expressing concern that some staff might be laid off during the rebranding process due to Sandals’ history.

Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson argued that the Ministry of Labour did not sufficiently involve itself in Sandals Emerald Bay’s decision to temporarily close, which impacted about 425 workers at the resort.

The rebranding aims to make the resort more family-oriented rather than a couple’s destination.