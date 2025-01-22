Vybz Kartel upcoming concert has secured all permits and approvals, says event management company

EVENT management company International Events & Production (IEP) announced that it has officially secured all required permits and approvals for the upcoming Feel the Vybz Bahamas Weekend, a three-day celebration anchored by the return of Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel.

The highlight of the festivities will be The Evolution: Vybz Kartel & Friends concert, set for Saturday, March 29.

Known by some as “The King of Dancehall,” his track record includes popular songs such as “Clarks,” “Ramping Shop” (featuring Spice), and “Fever.” According to IEP, this upcoming concert aims to reflect not only his musical influence but also his progression as an individual.

“We’re highlighting and focusing on his evolution, his plans to continue spreading love, and his ability to inspire, not only in his home country but around the world,” IEP said in a press statement.

Organisers emphasise that the event will deliver a world-class production experience, complete with local Bahamian DJs, vendors, and a lineup of performers to capture the lively spirit of the Feel the Vybz Bahamas Weekend.

“This concert is more than just entertainment — it’s a celebration of evolution and inspiration,” IEP said. “Fans from The Bahamas and neighbouring countries are eagerly anticipating this event, which highlights how Kartel continues to spread love and positivity worldwide.”

“Our four-member team has 30 years of combined experience in music, marketing, and event production; the four people who make up IEP have, at some point, worked individually or collectively on different projects together, executing successful concerts, festivals, and parties,” IEP said. “Each person possesses expertise in different areas and is respected for their unique contributions.”