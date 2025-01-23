Deandre Ayton dominates Heat, Eric Gordon falls to Nuggets

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN big man Deandre Ayton had arguably one of his best games of the 2024-25 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season in the Portland Trail Blazers‘ 116-107 triumph over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida.

He erupted for an impressive double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and two dimes. His shooting was also up to par in the contest, connecting on 11-for-14 field goals.

The latest victory helped Portland to improve to a 15-28 win/loss record on the season for the 12th position in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Heat fell to 21-21 for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bahamian three-point maestro Eric “EJ” Gordon was not as fortunate in the Philadelphia 76ers’ showdown against the Denver Nuggets. The team’s regular season woes continued as they lost 144-109 on Tuesday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Gordon scored 9 points in the outing with 3-of-4 shots made from long range to pair with three dimes in 19 minutes of play.

While Denver moved to 27-16 for the fourth seed out West, the Sixers dropped their seventh straight contest for a 15-27 record and the eleventh seed out East.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat

With all the turmoil surrounding the Miami Heat organisation as it relates to a looming trade package surrounding star player Jimmy Butler, the Trail Blazers took advantage of the circumstances to secure a big win on the road.

Ayton showed flashes of dominance from the opening tip en route to his 17th double-double of the season.

He spoke with reporters after the game about his performance in the team’s latest victory.

“I feel great honestly. We played a great team and we played a great game together. I think it was our defensive end mainly, just playing together and holding each other accountable. I think that was a big focal point and the communication between us was phenomenal. The coaches were doing their thing but just hearing the terminology between me and my teammates whether we were up or down it didn’t matter from the start to finish and it was amazing,” he said.

The Miami Heat got off to a scorching hot start from behind the arch, making 5-of-7 shots from deep in the opening period. Despite the three point barrage, the team only held a 38-34 lead to close out the opening period.

The home team’s early success from deep ran out as they proceeded to miss their next 19 shots from three-point territory. While the Heat struggled to take the lid of the basket, the Blazers outscored them 27-17 in the second period.

Ayton wrapped up the first half making a tip shot to give Portland a 61-55 advantage ahead of the next half of play.

After sitting on just a six-point deficit at the halftime mark, the Blazers surged ahead by 23 at the 5:11 mark thanks to a 21-8 run in the third period.

Ayton was phenomenal during this stretch, scoring eight points in the run.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups credited the Bahamian big man for his energy on the offensive and defensive end.

“I thought DA…to me it was his best game of the year. He was just physically imposing out there tonight. He was ‘Dominayton’ tonight. He crashed the glass for offensive rebounds and defensively he was a beast. I was really proud of him,” he said.

Coach Billups added that Ayton played a key role in helping the team to pull off the gritty win.

“He just made everybody go. When your big guy and your anchor is playing that hard—setting great screens, freeing up our guards to get downhill or for shots, his talk was incredible, he was so encouraging and so positive to everybody in the game. It was just great and it was such a joy to see the spirit and the energy be what it was out there tonight,” he said.

Although the Heat trailed by 21 to start the final period, the team managed to erase the Blazers lead down to just 7 (112-105) at the 1:58 mark following a 19-4 surge.

Blazers forward Jerami Grant shut down any hopes of a Miami comeback after canning three of four late game free throws to close out the game.

Portland shot 49.4 per cent from the field while holding Miami to 44.1 per cent shooting.

They also pushed the ball in transition, earning 21 points of fast break points compared to 5 from the Heat.

Duncan Robinson led Miami in scoring with 22 points. Butler scored 13 points to go with eight dimes in the loss.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets

The injury bug continues to do a number on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The visiting team, who played without the services of Joel Embiid, allowed six Denver players to score in double digits on Tuesday night.

The 2024 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokic powered his way to his 19th triple double of the season with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 helpers.

The Nuggets erupted for a 77-67 lead at the halftime break.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was able to take the lead down to 8 (77-69) with a floater early in the third period, but Denver responded with a 24-12 run and never looked back.

Gordon made all of his threes in the first half.

Maxey paced the Sixers with 28 points and 10 assists.

Ayton and the Blazers return to action tonight against the Orlando Magic at 7pm. The Sixers face the top seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7pm.