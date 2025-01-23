Running in Love III on Feb 8

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

WITH January winding down, that means the third edition of the Running in Love fun run/walk is just around the corner.

The lovers-themed fitness event powered by Four Seasons Race Management is slated to take place 6am on Saturday, February 8 at Arawak Cay.

The event, sponsored by City of Hope, was officially launched at a press conference last week Friday.

Marcel Major, owner of Four Seasons Race Management and certified race director, encouraged couples and non-romantic duos to “run in love” at the first of four seasonal races scheduled for this year.

“We are here to launch our Valentine’s event. We want you to jumpstart your Valentine’s season in love, holding hands, jumpstart it by doing something that you would not ordinarily do by joining us on February 8 at Arawak Cay,” he said.

The race route is 3.1 miles long, starting from Arawak Cay to the Go Slow Bend and back. There will be awards given to duos that cross the finish line together in first, second or third place.

The remaining finishers will all receive medals and a t-shirt for their participation.

Lakeisha Morley, a representative for City of Hope, was happy to serve as a title sponsor for the Running in Love event for the third consecutive year.

“We have been here in the Bahamas for over 10 years now offering assistance to the Bahamian public. This is our third year giving back to Running in Love. This is one way that we figure that we can give back to the community. We have quite a bit of City of Hope patients from the Bahamas so this event is a way of giving back to society and a way to bring awareness to society aswell,” he said.

A part of the event’s proceeds will be given to cancer survivors Mario and Tiffany Curry.

Mr Curry was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and shortly after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer during her annual doctor’s visit.

The married couple said they are looking forward to Running in Love and are grateful to be this year’s recipients. “We are ready for February 8 and are not letting anybody leave us behind. We are just happy to be a part of it and be the recipients for this year. We are excited that we were chosen so this is excellent,” Mr Curry said.

Individuals interested in registering for the event can visit www.fourseasonsracemanagement or email fourseasonsracemanagement@gmail.com or contact 804-8595 for more details.

Registration is priced at $70 per couple.



