Sports calendar January 23

RUGBY

SEASON OPENING

AFTER making some minor repairs to the Winton rugby pitch, the Bahamas Rugby Union is all set to open its 2025 season at 2pm on Saturday.

The BRU will also play matches on Saturday, February 8, Saturday, February 22, Saturday, March 8 and Saturday, March 22. All ages and all abilities are welcome, including men and women, ‘Golden Oldies’ teams and beginners and seasoned players.

The BRU is also inviting persons to come and try rugby this year. The only equipment needed are tennis/cleats and PE kit.

For further information, persons are urged to call (242) 812-0417.

CHESS

AWARDS CEREMONY

THE Bahamas Chess Federation will hold a celebration of chess in 2024 at the 2025 BFF’s awards presentation on Sunday, January 26th from 4-5:30 pm at Traveller’s Rest, West Bay Street.

During the event, the BCF will present awards to their outstanding players during the 2024 season.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

BAHAMAS

OPEN HOUSE

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas is preparing to hold their open house on Dolphin Drive on February 4, 11, 18 and 25 and everyone is invited to attend any session.

Every Tuesday during the month of February, 2025 between the hours of 10am and 3pm, Special Olympics is iinviting the general public along with family and friends to visit our office at #24 Dolphin Drive to view our Wall of Fame. While there, they are asking for guests to sign their Visitor’s Register and leave a phone contact for an opportunity to receive one of their “Special” Red Balls.

“Shake hands with our athletes and chat with one of our stars,” said a press release. “Join the Inclusion Revolution today.”

Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated during the open house dates.

BAHAMAS BAPTIST

SPORTS

FEDERATION

FUN RUN/

WALK RACE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation, now in its second year of existence, will hold its annual Family Fun Run/Walk race on Saturday, January 25.

The dual event, opened to the general public, will get started at 6:30am from the Bahamas Baptist College/Charles W Saunders High School on Jean Street.

The run will begin from Jean Street and head south to Prince Charles Drive. It will travel east on Prince Charles Drive to Fox Hill Road. On Fox Hill Road, the route will head north to Bernard Road, west on Bernard Road and south on Jean Street back to the finish line.

The walk will leave Jean Street and travel north to Bernard Road, head west on Bernard Road to Soldier Road, travel south on Soldier Road to Prince Charles Drive, head east on Prince Charles Drive and back to Jean Street and the finish line.

The categories for both the male and female in both events will be under-15, under-20, under-40, under-60 and 60-and-over. There will also be a Pastors/Ministers/Deacons category.

Medals will be presented to the first three finishers in each age category, while the top finishers in each event will be presented with a trophy. There will also be a trophy for the church with the most finishers.

The registration fee is $10 per person and there will be a souse out priced at $10 for chicken or turkey.

Interested persons are urged to contact Ann Thompson at 425-3557 or email ann837609@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobo@gmail.com.

RED-LINE

SONJA KNOWLES

CLASSIC

THE Red-Line Athletics Track Club will hold its fifth annual Sonja Knowles Classic over the weekend of January 25-26 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The meet, sponsored by Slim Jim and Mahatma, will begin at 10am on Saturday, January 25 and conclude on Sunday, January 26, starting at 1pm.

Meet director Tito Moss has indicated that they will offer some awesome customised medals for top three finishers, customised crystal awards for MVPs U7 to U20 boys and girls. He also noted that they will offer more events for the under-7 to under-13 age groups, but they expect that the under-15 to the open and masters categories will be very competitive with heats and finals in all sprint events.

Interested persons are urged to send in entries to redlineathletics242@gmail.com and smnbutler@yahoo.com or contact Tito Moss at 425-4262.

BBSF SOFTBALL

LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 8 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200. The deadline for team registration with rosters and team payment is Saturday, January 25, 2025. Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or email 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or emil stubbobs@gmail.com

LOVE AND

ROMANCE

ROAD

RACE

AT 6am on Saturday, February 8, Love and Romance will take to the asphalt at our 3rd annual couples, Valentines-themed 5k Fun, Run Walk Push. Hundreds of couples - adorned in their red and white sports outfit - will be running, walking, skating and biking together from Arawak Cay to Go Slow Bend and back.

They will traverse along scenic West Bay Street, while being entertained with romantic instrumental music, local artists singing and civic groups cheering them on along the route. They return to the valentine-themed Race Village where they will receive awards, prizes and surprises.

For more information, persons are asked to contact Marcel Major at 242-804-8595.

TRACK AND FIELD

STAR

PERFORMERS

MEET

THE Star Trackers Track Club will hold its 22nd Star Performance Track and Field Classic on Saturday, February 1 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium. The event, powered by Baker/Greyco Limited, will be held from 9am to 5pm.

The registration deadline is on Friday, January 24 at 10pm at www.coachoregistration.com.

Meet director Dave Charlton promises that the athletes and spectators will enjoy a very competitive meet that will be contested on time.

BASKETBALL

GRAND

BAHAMA

HIGH SCHOOL

RANKINGS

AS the Grand Bahama high school basketball teams get full drawing into their season, here’s how the Blazer Elite Sports Academy ranks the teams from one to 10.

1. Sunland Baptist Academy, 2. Tabernacle Baptist Academy, 3. St George’s, 4, Blazer Elite, 5, Sir Jack Hayward, 6. JC Academy, 7. Bishop Michael Eldon, 8. Eight Mile Rock, 9. Study Hall, 20. Summit Heights/Hampton Academy.

So far this season, Tabernacle Baptist and St George’s have beaten each other once and St George’s and Blazer Elite have also beaten each other once.

But the teams from 5-10 have not beaten any of the top four teams all year.

BASKETBALL

GBISA SEASON

THE Grand Bahama Independent Sports Association wrapped up its basketball regular season yesterday with all teams playing a total of 10 games.

Going into the final two days of the regular season, Blazer Elite Academy sits on top of the team standings 9-0, JC Academy is 7-2, Greater Heights is 4-5, Bahamas Jaguars is 4-5, Dark Knights is 1-8 and Hampton Academy is 1-8.

The playoffs will start on Thursday, January 23 with the first two seeds getting a bye in the first round.

The third seed will play the sixth seed, while the fourth seed plays the fifth seed in a one-game elimination.

The semi finals will showcase the top seed against the remaining lower seed.

And the No.2 seed will take on the highest remaining seed in a best-of-three series.

The championships and the consolation third place game between the final four teams will also be played as a best-of-three series.

The top scorers so far in January are as follows:

1. Leroy Hyman, Blazer Elite, 106 points; 2. Widley Dereus, JC Academy, 93 pts; 3. Liam Carroll, Greater Heights, 81 pts; 4. Johnecio Kemp, Dark Knights, 69 pts; 5. IKsais Sejour, Blazer Elite, 68 pts; 6. Carlens Louis, Blazer Elite, 50 pts; 7. Cedric Johnson, Dark Knights, 46 pts; 8. Isaack Missick, Blazer Academy, 42 pts; 9. Zhyon Lewis, JC Academy, 41 pts; 10. Joseph Sturt, JC Academy, 40 pts; 11. Romero Adderley, Blazer Elite, 37 pts; 12, Khenti Morris, Blazer Elite, 36 pts; 13. Cameron McIntosh, Bahamas Jaguars, 34 pts; 14. Lian Carroll, Greater Heights, 33 pts; 15. Stephano Pinder, Hampton Academy, 30 pts.