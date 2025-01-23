Thomas’ hat-trick propels Mingoes over Cavalier FC

THE University of The Bahamas Mingoes came out the Christmas break with a 7-0 victory over Cavalier F.C. earlier this month at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. They were led by hat-trick hero midfielder Kevin Thomas. Four other players scored a goal apiece in the win. “Coming from the Christmas break, we wanted to set the tone for the second half of the season. I was happy to get three goals today – three good goals. I am just happy to help the team,” Thomas said.

Freshman Philip Pilgrim got the scoreboard rolling when he tapped the ball near post and out of the goalkeeper’s reach to put his team up 1-0 in the fourth minute. Thomas joined Pilgrim on the scoreboard in the 18th minute with a close range left foot shot. Thomas sent a bullet in the 32nd minute from outside the 18-yard box to put his team up 3-0.

Ronaldo Green, UB’s top scorer this season, gave his team a 4-0 lead in the 41st minute as the half ended with UB up 4-0.

Freshman Elijah Mitchell also scored in his debut for UB in the 65th minute to give UB a distant 5-0 lead.

Thomas was not finished scoring on the afternoon as he completed his hat-trick with a shot to the top-right corner of the goal in the 70th minute. UB led 6-0.

UB’s captain Marlon Barnes put the icing on the cake in the 74th minute to seal the win for UB.

UB’s goalkeeper, Antonio Beckford, got the clean sheet.

The win has UB sporting a 6-2 win/loss record on the season. They return to action 4:45pm on Sunday, January 26, at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields.