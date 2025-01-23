White criticises govt’s purchase of three BMWs for country’s embassy in Washington

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ST Anne’s MP Adrian White criticised the government’s acquisition of luxury vehicles for the country’s embassy in Washington, DC, highlighting that Grand Bahama has struggled to maintain its fire equipment.

An audit of the embassy, presented in the House of Assembly yesterday, revealed that at least three luxury cars were acquired in the past two years: a 2023 BMW 740i, a 2023 BMW 740 XI, and a 2022 BMW 740.

Although the audit did not specify the acquisition costs, Mr White asserted that the government spent over $300,000 on these vehicles.

He said: “While people are living in tough times, while we can’t even get fire trucks on the island; it’s been three years, we have over $300,000 BMWs up in DC to be driving around VIPs.”