Doctors resume talks with govt

LABOUR Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said that negotiations between the government and health unions are progressing, with hopes of finalising new industrial agreements by next month.

This follows a period of stalled contract talks.

“The goal is for me as the minister to wrap it up as soon as possible,” she said. “Negotiations are conversations back and forth. When we pull away from the table, the conversation ends. So I’m happy to have them back at the tabl.”

Healthcare workers took industrial action earlier this month over issues such as unpaid overtime and lack of health insurance.

When asked about her confidence in resolving these issues, Mrs Glover-Rolle acknowledged that overtime remains a “sticking point” but expressed optimism.

She emphasised the government’s commitment to accountability within the healthcare sector.

“We need to know who’s in the building,” she added. “We need to know who is in the hospital, who is at the facility. Payroll is a separate matter. Overtime is a matter unto itself, but accountability is very important in healthcare.”

Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) president Dr Camille Glinton-Thompson has said that doctors are not opposed to recording their attendance but want written guarantees for overtime compensation, especially for the long, consecutive hours they work on call. She noted that introducing a clock-in system could result in exorbitant costs given the extensive hours doctors work.

Meanwhile, regarding the Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA), health officials confirmed that all articles in the proposed industrial agreement, except for the financial aspects, have been agreed upon.

“We remain hopeful,” CPSA president Dr Charelle Lockhart told The Tribune. “(The) meeting with her was refreshing. She came with a listening ear and heard our concerns.”

For his part, Health and Wellness Minister Michael Darville said that the government is committed to building a new hospital even though industrial issues with healthcare workers raise concerns about how the government could support additional workers.

He noted that health manpower resources are a significant regional issue, and The Bahamas is no exception.

He said 50 trained clinical nurses will soon begin their roles at Bahamas Baptist College. Additionally, the government is bringing in doctors from Africa, as the Cabinet made a decision.

He said: “We’ve had meetings with other CARICOM members or CARICOM ministers of health to speak about the challenges we have throughout the region with the mass recruitment from North America, but our hospitals will be constructed, and we have a plan how to train Bahamians in the long term, but how to recruit healthcare professionals from abroad in the short term to ensure that we do not build hospitals that become white elephants and non-productive.”