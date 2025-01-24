FOAM breaks ground on new housing and shelter project

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

FAMILIES of All Murder Victims (FOAM), led by its president, Khandi Gibson, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for a new housing and shelter project on Carmichael Road West, just past Bacardi Road.

The initiative aims to provide housing, shelter, and resources for families in need, including victims of violence and hardship.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had proclaimed January 23, 2025, as Families of All Murdered Victims Day for the third consecutive year. The day, which also marks Ms Gibson’s birthday, honours her dedication and efforts to support grieving families across the nation.

Ms Gibson reflected on her journey of service.

“All I know is that I had two brothers murdered, and their children needed help,” she said. “I knew that if we were going through this, others would be going through the same thing my family and I felt. But you know, God took it beyond just helping murder victims. He took it to housing, to domestic violence, to sheltering, and so FOAM had to rebrand. Our motto now is making life easier for those in need and hurting amongst us. This has been a journey.”

The project will include a housing facility accommodating up to eight people per family, with a total capacity of 40 people in Phase One.

Mrs Gibson highlighted its broader vision, saying: “We don’t want to just give the women refuge; we want to give the family refuge. It’s also going to be a housing project.” She also announced plans for portable showers to provide relief for individuals and families facing sudden displacement, ensuring they have a safe space to refresh and continue their daily responsibilities.

FOAM estimates the total budget for the project to be $1 million, with Phase One costing $250,000. Construction is set to begin in the second week of February, though no completion date has been set.

FOAM received several donations during the ceremony to support the project. However, the total amount donated yesterday was not disclosed.

Delivering the keynote remarks at the ceremony, Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the project and acknowledged the strength of families enduring loss.

“If there are any families today who have endured any profound loss, I want to say this: Your pain is not forgotten,” she said. “Your voices are heard. You and your strength inspire us all to be better. This project is for you — a promise that you will have people to stand by you and to advocate for justice while helping you heal. And to Ms Gibson and FOAM and your team, thank you for your vision and your tireless dedication. Your work is transforming lives and uplifting your communities.”

The property, spanning two acres, was made possible with the assistance of Prime Minister Philip Davis.