Local govt elections see delays and ballot errors

LOCAL government elections across The Bahamas yesterday were marked by low voter turnout, and several Family Islands experienced complications, including significant polling delays and ballot errors, which raised concerns about inadequate preparation.

Eleuthera’s voting was delayed for up to six hours due to late polling station openings and ballot errors. Polling stations in Harbour Island and Governor’s Harbour did not open until 2.30pm, well beyond the mandated 8am start time.

Further complicating the process were errors on the ballots. In Harbour Island, a candidate’s name was omitted, requiring the ballots to be reprinted and sent from New Providence, resulting in additional delays.

Meanwhile, low voter turnout was reported throughout the country.

Adrian White, Member of Parliament for St Anne, highlighted several issues in the House of Assembly on Wednesday regarding problems with the ballots for the North Andros seats. One issue involved the inclusion of department heads and a candidate who had been nominated and accepted but was left off the ballot in Hope Town, Abaco.

Mr White criticised the overall handling of the elections, noting that the issues stemmed from a lack of preparation and rushed legislative changes.

“This particular local government election has not been handled with proper care,” he said yesterday, attributing the issues to the repeal and replacement of the previous law with new legislation debated and passed just before the holiday break.

“I proposed an amendment to the 2024 bill to ensure that the upcoming elections could be held in 2025, but Mr Munroe, leader of government business, denied that such a change was necessary,” he added.

Mr White also noted that citizens were not notified in advance to update their voter registration cards so that cards would reflect the area they are living in before the writs of election were issued.

In Grand Bahama, voter turnout was slow during the morning but was expected to increase in the evening after work hours.

Leonard Dames, administrator for West Grand Bahama, reported that the polls opened on time and the elections proceeded smoothly.

At the polling station at Martin Town Primary School, a few voters had lined up outside around 12.30pm waiting to cast their votes.

Candidates Lorna Davis and Sandra Rollings of Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, West Grand Bahama Township, reported that while voter turnout was slow, they hoped it would pick up in the evening.

“The polling station opened on time, and there was only a slight hiccup at the start, but everything went smoothly after that,” Ms Rolling said.

In Freeport, low voter turnout was also reported. At Freeport Primary School, most of the polling stations were quiet. At Jack Hayward High School, fewer than 100 voters had cast ballots by 3pm, and poll workers reported that they were not busy.

Some Long Island residents called for the Parliamentary Registrar to maintain the voter register better.