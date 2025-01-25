Father accused of abandoning daughter reported missing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 49-year-old father was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of putting out and abandoning his underaged daughter while she was reported missing earlier this month.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans arraigned the male defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, on cruelty to children.

The defendant is accused of abandoning and neglecting his daughter causing her unnecessary suffering between December 13, 2024 and January 16 in New Providence.

The child is reportedly now in the custody of the state.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The accused’s bail was set at $4,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail the defendant must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station the last Sunday of every month by 7pm.

The defendant’s trial will begin on February 27.

Ryzard Humes represented the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley served as the prosecutor.