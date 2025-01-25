Man accused of attempted murder and possession of firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of a failed murder attempt on Baillou Hill Road South earlier this month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Rayshene Lightbourne, 35, on attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Lightbourne’s co-accused Kevin Pierre, 35, was charged with abetment to commit attempted murder.

Lightbourne while armed with a handgun allegedly attempted to cause the death of George Clarke near 3C’s on January 18.

On that same date, Pierre allegedly aided and abetted in the attempted murder.

Both accused were informed that their respective charges would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the severity of his charges, Lightbourne will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr objected to Pierre’s bail citing the potential danger to the public as well as to the defendant. He also stated that Pierre has priors.

Pierre claimed that he was a model citizen who contributes to his community. He further stated that he had no run-ins with the law in seven years.

Pierre’s bail was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Quackoo Street Police Station every Monday and Thursday by 6pm. He must also be fitted with a monitoring device.

The accused will return for service of their respective VBIs on April 24.