Man accused of shop breaking granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of attempting to break into a spa on 7th Terrace last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned Jahard Butler, 39, on attempted shopbreaking and damage.

Butler allegedly attempted to break into Therapeutic Natural Health Spa by causing damage to a laminated glass door valued at $1,841.35 at 3am on January 21.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Butler’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

The trial in this matter begins on March 17.