Man remanded over Big Pond triple shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of a triple shooting in the Big Pond area earlier this month that claimed the life of Rashad Sweeting, the year’s first murder victim.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Latario Sergio Missick, 39, on murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Missick and an accomplice while driving a black American sedan allegedly pulled up alongside Rashad “Shaddy” Sweeting and his two friends Douglas Cleare and Rashad Seymour while they were outside Sweeting’s residence on Lakeshore Drive on January 13.

The defendant allegedly shot and killed the 27-year-old Sweeting before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The victim had one child.

Missick is also accused of attempting to kill Cleare and Seymour during this incident.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bjorn Ferguson, the defendant’s attorney, indicated that his client has been in custody since the 20th.

Mr Ferguson told the court that Missick was in a motorcycle crash prior to his incarceration. He claimed that the defendant requested a doctor while in prison but did not see one.

Mr Ferguson said that the defendant has doctor appointments and therapy sessions scheduled for later this month.

Missick will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on April 24.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.